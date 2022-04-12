Britney Spears sparks pregnancy rumours with confusing Instagram post

POPSTAR Britney Spears recently caused a bit of confusion on social media.

On Monday, the singer made a perplexing announcement on Instagram. She posted a photo of a pink teacup with a lengthy caption that read: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ... I thought 'Geez ... what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby ...“

Fans are speculating whether the post is a joke, or an actual pregnancy announcement from the 40-year-old singer.

The star announced her engagement to longtime beau Sam Asghari last September, just before she was released from the well-publicised conservatorship that had ruled her life for the past 13 years.

It’s unclear if Spears has secretly married Asghari, whom she has referred to on social media as her “husband.”

Spears’ message elicited several well wishes and congrats, including one from long-time friend Paris Hilton, who commented: “Congratulations sis!! I’m so excited for you!! Love you!!!”

To avoid media attention, the pop star, who previously admitted to suffering from depression while pregnant, claimed she “won’t be going out much” following her announcement. Throughout her career, the paparazzi have constantly pursued and followed Spears.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant, I had perinatal depression. I have to say it is absolutely horrible. Women didn’t talk about it back then, but now women talk about it every day!“

She said at the end of her prospective pregnancy announcement that “this time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!”

Later, Asghari posted an Instagram that appeared to address Spears' post, though he did not confirm whether or not the pair is now expecting.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do (sic),” he captioned a painting of a lion family.

Spears already has two teenage children, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.