BTS designs skins for Free Fire in special collaborative event

NOW, Free Fire mobile game players will be able to dress up their characters in skins designed by BTS, thanks to a global collaboration campaign with the 21st-century pop icons.

The seven members of the K-pop supergroup designed original skins, which were revealed in a special The Free Fire x BTS Show, which was aired on YouTube. During the show, the boys showcased their unqiue designs, which perfectly represented their own personalities and preferences.

V’s design was street punk-inspired outfit, while J-Hope brought some glam with his glittery suit which resembled a disco ball. RM’s chose to go laidback with a surfer ‘summer exclusive’ concept, while both Suga and Jung Kook’s athletic-inspired designs appeared a little more combat-ready.

Jimin went all out with his unique gold-chain adorned martial artist, while Jin’s all-pink bodysuit design has been gaining praise for its gender-breaking concept, which he described as meant to be “loved by everyone”.

The skins can be obtained by exchanging BTS crystals in-game, during the collaboration event which ends on April 15.