BTS’ Jin expresses shock over merch pricing

AFTER much anticipation, the BTS artist-made collection is finally ready to hit the group’s online store. As the eldest by birth, Jin was the first member to reveal his merchandise.

The singer came up with a collection of pyjamas and personally managed the sizes, materials, design, print and comfort factors.

The cute pyjama set and pillows are available in two versions: “Good Afternoon” and “Bad Day”. ARMYs were very excited about it, but when the price was revealed, everyone was completely shocked – including Jin.

Each set of pyjamas costs around RM416, and the pillows cost around RM242. Usually, popular Korean brands sell pyjamas for around RM80, and in-store brands sell them for around RM40 or less.

Still, fans can't help but fall in love with the effort put into the merch, despite being unable to ignore the price tag attached to the product.

Even if it was designed by a popular idol, it is a pyjama that fans still think should be sold at an affordable price.

As the controversy heated up, Jin responded through a post of Weverse: “I did ask them to use a nice material for the pajamas. But what kind of price ... I got surprised too.”

Jin expressed his thoughts on the overpricing of the merch and how he wasn’t aware of the price himself.

Fans were amazed by his reaction and praised him for speaking up on behalf of millions of ARMYs.

Some ARMYs even brought up the joke about JinHit again and told him to lower the price of the merch.

HYBE has yet to respond to the controversy.