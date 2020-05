AWARD-WINNING actor Datuk Seri Eizlan Yusof makes his feature film directorial debut with Town Mall. Adapted from the best-selling horror novel by Hasrudi Jawawi, Town Mall centres around the construction of a shopping mall, which is stopped when workers encounter some supernatural events.

Ten years later, a local property developer plans to restart the project in the hopes of turning it into a popular shopping mall. However, project manager Rusdi begins to experience some disturbances.

Besides directing, Eizlan also stars in the lead role of Rusdi. The cast includes Reen Rahim, Intan Ladyana, Nynaa Harizal and Jalaluddin Hassan.

“The novel is a bestseller and has a large fanbase,” said 49-year-old Eizlan.

“The readers of the novel will be eager to catch the movie, and that is a good thing. We already have a built-in audience.”

Eizlan is also using some Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) to enhance the scariness for the movie. The shooting took place in an abandoned building in Sungai Buloh, which is also said to be haunted.

Eizlan said: “I could feel some spookiness and eeriness, during the shoot. But thank God, I did not have any serious ghostly experiences. I just ignored the ghost stories and focused on my job. The more you ignore it, the less you will be haunted.”

The film is set to premiere at the end of the year.

He started his career as a model for TV and print advertisements at the age of 13. He was hanging out with his friends at Sungei Wang Plaza in Kuala Lumpur when a talent agent spotted him.