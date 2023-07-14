Buzz team’s Penang escape

From private pools to culinary delight

AS the Buzz team set foot in the magnificent realm of Lexis Suites Penang, we knew we were in for an extraordinary weekend getaway. With a desire to evade the scorching heat and embrace the allure of indoor delights, we had chosen the perfect destination. This modern, posh seafront resort, nestled amidst natural splendours and renowned attractions, promised a world-class experience like no other. Designed by award-winning architects with an eye for luxury and comfort, Lexis Suites Penang offered a seamless blend of opulence and tranquillity.

Our arrival was met with the radiant smile of Ai Leng, the Director of Sales at Lexis Suites Penang, whose infectious enthusiasm set the tone for our adventure. With her expert guidance, we swiftly checked in and reveled in a moment of relaxation in our exquisite room, graced with panoramic views of the serene ocean. As we peered through the floor-to-ceiling glass wall, the tranquil turquoise waters beckoned us, promising a weekend of respite and rejuvenation.

Eager to explore, we embarked on a guided tour of the resort. Ai Leng regaled us with tales of its beauty, unveiling its treasures one by one. We marvelled at the lush greenery, the majestic Straits of Malacca, and the quaint charm of Teluk Kumbar. The panoramic vista left us breathless, while the promise of privacy and luxury in each of the 222 suites, complete with a private pool and steam room, ignited our anticipation.

Our appetites whetted, we made our way to the renowned Roselle Coffee House for our first culinary escapade. The aroma of Western delicacies permeated the air as we delved into a feast fit for royalty. Tender beef steak, succulent chicken chop, tantalising lamb shank, flavourful salmon, refreshing Caesar salad, hearty soup, and a heavenly oreo cheesecake—every morsel infused our taste buds with delight.

Satiated and in high spirits, we returned to our room to luxuriate in the stunning surroundings before embarking on the next leg of our adventure—an afternoon tea at the Satellite Restaurant & Bar. The moment we stepped into this enchanting space, we were mesmerized by the breathtaking sea-view and the captivating landscape. It was a feast for the eyes, a perfect backdrop for capturing stunning sunset photos. As we sipped our tea, we indulged in delectable desserts and cakes, savouring their sweetness while the vibrant atmosphere uplifted our souls.

Returning to our haven of relaxation, we reveled in the privacy of our private pool suite. Laughter echoed within the room as we engaged in lively conversations and engaged in a rapid-fire question session. Time seemed to stand still as we cherished these moments of camaraderie. And when the room could no longer contain our mirth, we readied ourselves for another delightful meal at Roselle Coffee House.

This time, our taste buds were treated to the flavours of Malay cuisine, with kerabu taugeh with seafood, soup soto ayam, prawn sambal, tantalising chicken rendang, flavourful fish curry, a medley of fresh mix vegetables. However, the star of the evening was an unexpected delight—a sweet bean porridge crowned with a scoop of luscious chocolate ice cream. The chef’s experiment had turned into a stroke of genius, and we relished this unique combination with every spoonful.

With satisfied appetites, we ascended to the eighth floor, where a vibrant karaoke night awaited us at Starz Karaoke. Stepping into the spacious and beautifully adorned room, we couldn’t help but unleash our inner divas. Though our vocal prowess may have been questionable, the sheer joy of singing our hearts out filled the room. Amidst laughter and playful banter, we embarked on a spirited rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,“ leaving our colleague in awe of the lyrics. It was an evening of uninhibited fun, and as the night drew to a close, we retired to our cosy king-sized beds, drifting into a deep slumber, with melodies still lingering in our hearts.

Greeted by the gentle rays of the sun, we awoke with a sense of anticipation, eager to seize the day. Though our late start nearly caused us to miss breakfast, we rejoiced in the remaining options, treating ourselves to a delightful mix of Western and Asian flavours. Energised and ready for adventure, we strolled along the beach, observing the fishermen diligently at work. The rhythmic ebb and flow of the waves mesmerized us, creating a sense of tranquillity in our souls.

Noontime approached, and our palates yearned for another exceptional meal. Returning to the beloved Roselle Coffee House, we embarked on a culinary journey through Chinese cuisine. The crab meat shark fin soup, sweet oat butter prawn, succulent sweet and sour barramundi filled, aromatic bbq chicken,and vibrant mushroom stew transported us to gastronomic bliss. Each bite was an explosion of flavours, leaving us longing for more.

Finally, the moment arrived—the pinnacle of our weekend retreat—the highly anticipated one-hour spa massage at LexSpa. The serene ambiance and friendly demeanour of the masseurs enveloped us, immediately soothing our souls. As skilled hands worked their magic, laughter, and conversation filled the air, creating an atmosphere of sheer bliss. We surrendered ourselves to the tranquil haven, reveling in the soothing sensations and emerging rejuvenated. Initially, we were requested to complete a form and indicate the desired intensity of pressure for the masseur to administer. Then, we were guided to a private room by the therapist. In preparation for the massage, we changed into provided robes within the room. The ambiance of the room was incredibly serene and calming, creating a sense of detachment from our worries upon entering. The masseur commenced the massage, starting from the legs and gradually working their way up to the upper body.

The results were truly remarkable. We experienced a sense of lightness in our bodies as if our energy had been revitalized. As a final gesture, the therapist kindly offered us a complimentary warm ginger tea, known for its detoxifying properties, further enhancing the overall experience and aiding in the release of toxins from the body. After reveling in the blissful relaxation of our spa massage at LexSpa, we were ready to unleash our playful spirits.

Eager to engage in friendly competition, we made our way to the game area, where an assortment of classic games awaited us. Traditional delights such as chess, snake and ladder, jenga, and carom beckoned us to indulge in nostalgic fun. Laughter filled the air as we strategised our moves, relishing the simple pleasures that these games brought. Having engaged in spirited battles, we decided to chill by the public pool.

As we lounged under the warm sun, the refreshing waters provided respite from the tropical heat. Conversations flowed effortlessly as we reminisced about the highlights of our weekend, relishing the tranquillity and bonding over shared experiences. The joyous laughter and light-hearted banter blended harmoniously with the surrounding ambiance, creating moments of pure bliss. Returning to our haven, we basked in another luxurious private pool session, savouring the feeling of weightlessness as we immersed ourselves in the crystal-clear waters.

The cares of the world melted away, leaving only tranquillity in their wake. Contentment enveloped us as we prepared for our final dinner at UMI Japanese restaurant, nestled on the ground floor. The ambiance was enchanting, the staff welcoming, and the food extraordinary. From delectable salads and tantalising appetisers to sublime main dishes and divine desserts, our taste buds danced with delight. Each bite was an exquisite journey, leaving an indelible mark on our palates.

As the night wore on, we found ourselves irresistibly drawn to the Satellite Bar on the 25th floor. The panoramic view of the city below enthralled us. Live bands serenaded the night, while the elderly couples twirled and swayed to the rhythm of life. Soft drinks were our companions as we reveled in the lively atmosphere, sipping on virgin strawberry mojitos and tea frost.

On our final day, a mixture of melancholy and gratitude filled our hearts. Determined to make the most of our remaining hours, we rose with the sun, eager to partake in the smorgasbord of breakfast options. With a myriad of flavours to choose from, we delighted in each bite, bidding farewell to Lexis Suites Penang in gastronomic splendour. Before our departure, we made one last pilgrimage to UMI Japanese restaurant, savouring the exquisite flavours that had captured our hearts throughout our stay.

As we bid adieu to Lexis Suites Penang, we carried with us memories of a weekend filled with laughter, indulgence, and unforgettable experiences. The remarkable hospitality extended by the Lexis team had made us feel cherished and valued, turning our stay into an extraordinary journey. We departed with a new-found appreciation for the power of relaxation and the joy of shared moments. Lexis Suites Penang had become more than a destination—it had become a sanctuary, a retreat that would forever hold a special place in our hearts.

For those eager to experience the enchantment of Lexis Suites Penang themselves, we invite you to contact their reservations department and embark on your own unforgettable journey. Website: https://www.lexissuitespenang.com/rooms-suites Reservations Line: +603 2083 0933 Email: reservations@lexis.my