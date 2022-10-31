Celebrating Japan x Malaysia’s relationship

JAPAN x Malaysia Friendship Concert 2022 and JACE (Japan Arts, Culture, Entertainment) 2022 have been announced by Toybox Projects, a renowned company known for showcasing true Japanese culture to its audiences.

JACE 2022

JACE (Japan Arts, Culture, Entertainment) 2022 is an event with this year’s theme being under the pop culture, “HARAJUKU” “KAWAII” and will be held from now to Nov 13 at LaLaport BBCC. It is presented by LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre and organised by Toybox Projects. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in bona-fide Japanese activities during the 17 days, as well as get an experience of being at HARAJUKU, Tokyo, Japan’s most well-known tourist attraction.

One highlight of JACE 2022 was the JAPAN x MALAYSIA Friendship Concert 2022 in which Japanese artistes performed and a professional team from Japan hosted a HARAJUKU fashion show. Also, creators’ workshops and activities will be flown in from HARAJUKU, Japan, along with booths stocked with Japanese goods or brands.

The first-ever Miss Lolita 2022 competition in Malaysia, the Halloween Cosplay Contest, Lolita Fashion Gathering, and the HARAJUKU fashion show that features the HARAJUKU itself will all be available for visitors to learn about. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn how to make an obi and adapt it into a dress, and get personal styling advice from experienced Japanese stylists.

Additionally, traditional Japanese festival games will be held and a Girypto photo booth in collaboration with KADOKAWA Gempak Starz. The opening ceremony, the JAPAN x MALAYSIA Friendship Concert, the Halloween cosplay competition, and the stand-up comedy competition will all be emceed by the talented Japanese comedian Kinjo.

JAPAN x MALAYSIA Friendship Concert 2022

JAPAN x MALAYSIA Friendship Concert 2022 took place over the weekend as a cross-cultural promotional concert with the goal of exposing the many genres of performers from both Japan and Malaysia.

It was a celebration of the long-time relationship between Malaysia and Japan, organised by Toybox Projects and supported by Tourism Malaysia. Japanese liners included FEMM, Centimillimental, and BACK-ON, while Malaysian liners included Sakura Band, Floor 88, and Estranged. The concert took place at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Oct 30, just over a block away from LaLaport BBCC.

For more info, visit www.toyboxprojects.com/friendship-2022 or contact info@toyboxprojects.com