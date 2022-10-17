Celebrating legend-ary love

John Legend delves further into love in his new record, Legend

EVER since he rose to the scene back in 2005, John Legend’s artistry has always been tied to the sounds of love. While there are a few exceptions here and there, most of his discography consists of some of the best contemporary love songs. His smash hits Green Light and All of Me are prime examples. But the singer is taking things up a notch in his latest studio album, Legend. Contrary to his previous projects, Legend marks a shift in his career and approach to his craft. For the first time, Legend celebrates his affinity for love through the record’s 24 songs and multiple exciting collaborations. Speaking at a recent regional press conference, the singer delved into the details and his experience coming up with the record. How does it feel to finally be able to share the album with everybody? “I am so grateful for the response that we are getting. We are getting so much love from people all around the world. And I feel like they are connecting with the songs and with the intention behind the songs. “And it is always fun to find out which ones are their favourites, and which songs they are really connecting to the most. So, it is nice to have it out in the world. “I felt like I had a secret I was keeping from the world for too long. And I wanted to let the secret out and now it is out. The music is out!”

How would you describe the record’s message? “Well, when I named the album Legend, it was really me self-titling the album because it really represents who I am. All of my influences, my inspirations, my stories and my experiences – from joy and celebration to pain and challenges and being tested, all those emotions are in the album. “We explore all the different sides of love. In a really deep way, in a really thorough way – whether it is new love, infatuation, lust, sensuality or going through tough times with someone. “This album represents all of that and it is so much of who I am, pouring my heart and soul into one project.” Why did you decide to break the record’s 24 songs into two parts instead of releasing them individually? “Well, I thought about both ways of releasing it. I thought about doing it as two separate albums, and then I thought about doing it altogether because people may listen to it as two separate albums and I structure them into two acts so that people could make that decision. “If they wanna be in a certain mood, act one might be better for them. If they want to be in a different mood, act two might be better. But I also wanted it to come out together because it feels like it’s a summation of all that I have been working on over the past two years. “And since I am going to start writing more when the next year comes around, I wanted to just put it all out now and then let the fans do with it what they will, because they are gonna listen to different acts at different times.”