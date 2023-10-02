Celebrating love

Celebrated on the 14th of February every year, Valentine’s day is the celebration of love

PEOPLE send messages of love and affection to their lovers, families, and friends on Valentine’s Day every year. We requested wishes from readers of theSun for their loved ones this year. Here are some beautifully expressed wishes for you to read.

Vasugi and Shand “How should I wish someone a happy Valentine’s Day? That depends, I guess. But I feel tempted to not skip celebrating Valentine’s Day this year for unique reasons. I want to express my gratitude to my friends and family for having given me so much love, happiness, and experience. If you’re valued and appreciated, every day should feel like Valentine’s Day. Thank you so much to my beloved husband for making every day something to look forward to. I consider it a dream come true to be yours. I am aware that you have sacrificed your priorities in order to live up to my expectations. I love you. I’m truly honoured you’re mine. Dear, Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Danial Adam and Samantha “My wife once requested to borrow my Honda, but she accidentally damaged it, making me furious. I had to use public transportation every day of the week to get to work. When I returned from work one day, I saw that my car had been mended to seem brand-new. I opened the door to check, and discovered a nice message and a wonderful present from my wife inside. I rushed into the home to give her a hug and apologised for being unpleasant the previous few days since I was so upset. I’ve discovered that communication and a desire to comprehend one another are essential elements of love. Happy Valentine’s Day, sweetheart. Danial Adam to Samantha baby.”

Thurga and Tharan Rao “I’m grateful that you have filled my life with so much love, joy, and adventure. You’ve been there, tightly gripping my hands through my highs and lows. You are such a big part of my life. Thanks for helping me realise my ambition of earning a master’s degree. Despite all the difficult times we experienced together, I don’t mind returning to you smiling. You are my Valentine because you bring love to my life each and every day. I love you more each and every day, in every way. Happy Valentine’s Day! Cheers to more memories together, my love!”

Deepa and Deban “I believe everything happens for a reason. Almost a year later, even though we weren’t even intended to meet, here we are. I’m really happy that I get to spend Valentine’s Day with you since it’s the first time I’ve ever celebrated it. You’re the one who makes me grin on both good and bad days, the one who buys me ice cream to cheer me up, and the one I want to talk to after a long day. I will always be grateful of what you do. With you, here’s to many more firsts.”

Aika and Adi “Happy first anniversary to my soul mate, and here’s to many more blissful years to come. Ours will always be my favourite love story, out of all the love tales in the world. This anniversary may be a reason to celebrate the BIG day of our lives However, in truth, every day of my life is a huge celebration because you make me feel special and valuable at every turn. Every time I think back on all the memories we have made and the time we have spent together, I find myself wondering why there isn’t photo frame big enough to keep all of our wonderful memories together. Cheers to another year, my partner! I love you to the moon and back. Aika sayang Adi. Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone’s who celebrating!”

Shobana and Sutharshan “Wishing you a Happiest Valentine’s Day Jijo. Our relationship has been like riding a wild roller coaster, with ups and downs, tears and joys, and more unusual and crazy things ahead of us. Together, let’s accomplish our goals. You can count on me to be there for you at all times, even when I’m yelling or when I am furious with you. I put it here today because I know you always want the world to know about us. Let’s stay together for many more years to come. I love you!”

Nur Farhana Wahab and Jazali Mohamad “Dear husband, I’m extremely grateful to Allah for sending someone into my life who, despite the fact that we had just recently met, became my friend and, eventually, my spouse. I appreciate your efforts in starting our relationship, and I pray that our marriage will last till jannah with our children. I hope that while we journey together through good times and bad, we will always love one another. You are my husband, the father of our children, and Imam of my life. I will always love you forever! For those non-Muslims, I wish a happy relationship with your special someone and a happily ever after! Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Christina and Shiva “To My Dear Husband, I chose you and I will always choose you again and over, without a shadow of a doubt, in a heartbeat, I’ll keep selecting you. Thank you for being there for me through all of my ups and downs and for your unwavering love. Thank you for always being the reason I look forward to waking up every day, for constantly encouraging me, and for inspiring me to be a better person. My one and only crush, I love you. My love, Happy Valentine’s Day. Cheers for many adventures together celebrating our journey together.”

Eeswaran and Mushalini “I’m not sure when it happened, but I’m glad I found you. You became my biggest joy and became the greatest present I’ve ever gotten. Being with you makes me believe in love and the magic that it entails. I began to believe to the phrase that everything will be okay when you find the perfect person’. As corny as it may seem, you make my world revolve. Thank you for loving and accepting me just as I am. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my sweetheart. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Bryan and Christine “Dear Bao bei, Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me and for us. You are unique because God sent you to me. I consider myself really fortunate to have you as my life partner. Your presence in my life reminds me of God’s enormous mercy and love for me. Thank you for entering my life. I love you and will grow to love and respect you even more. Thank you for always putting people ahead of yourself, including me. Ni hen bang oh! Bristine forever. Love, Christine.”