Channing Tatum spoils the ending of his new film

MOST stars do not ruin the ending of their movies when promoting them on variety shows. However, Channing Tatum recently broke this rule to reassure fans that his new film Dog would not end tragically the way Marley and Me did.

The 41-year-old actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new film, which is about a military ranger who goes on a journey with a Belgian Malinois army dog to attend his late friend’s military funeral service.

“You never know with a dog movie how it’s going to go, most of the time it goes the wrong way,“ Kimmel admitted.

Tatum then referenced the 2008 film Marley & Me, where at the end (spoiler!) the yellow Labrador dies, leaving audiences traumatised. He went on by saying, “Every single person that I’ve told I made a dog movie, they’re like, ‘I am not going to see it unless you tell me if the dog lives.’ I’m like, ‘But don’t you want to not know the ending of the movie?'”

As an attempt to encourage people to watch the movie, he proceeds to say “it is a good ending, so everybody knows,“ to which Kimmel replied: “You might be the first guest who’s ever come out and told the ending of his movie.”

Hopefully the positive response to this new film will cheer up Tatum. Just days ago, the actor was in the news after he said he was still heartbroken by the fact that he never got to make the X-Men spinoff Gambit.

He admitted that since then, he has a hard time watching any Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Tatum shared with Variety: “Once Gambit went away ... I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to see any of the movies.

“I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him.”