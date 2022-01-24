Chaotic Buck is back!

ACTOR-COMEDIAN Simon Pegg has long dreamt of getting his own story in one of the world’s famous animated films, The Ice Age. After 12 years, the 51-year-old finally gets to revisit his insane and chaotic character in The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

In an exclusive Zoom interview with LYFE, Pegg mentioned that he has always been hinting at a Buck spin-off throughout his time in the franchise.

“Very flattered that they would think Buck deserve that and I have been hinting at it for a long time all through my time on Ice Age,” he said.

“I’ve always said to Lori, the producer, that a Buck spin-off would be good and eventually 12 years later here we are.”

Directed by John C. Donkin, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild follows the eponymoua one-eyed, dinosaur-hunting weasel as he embarks on an exhilarating journey to the Lost World with the energetic possum brothers, Crash and Eddie, to save the area from being dominated by dinosaurs.

For Pegg, playing Buck has always been a character that he loves dearly considering how the English weasel’s first debut was in the same year when his daughter was born.

“I really love playing buck, he’s a character that is very dear to my heart and any chance I get to be buck is always a real treat for me and I love doing it again,” he told LYFE.

With the upcoming challenges that Buck has to endure in this film, the Mission Impossible star further mentioned that audiences will get to see how much the one-eyed character has grown and evolved. “He’s got his daughter Bronwyn the Pumpkin and he had to learn certain responsibilities as a parent and I think that will come across in this film,” said Pegg.