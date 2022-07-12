$!Cheer for the best

FOOTBALL fever well underway as the World Cup 2022 in Qatar begins counting down to the final, which will be broadcast on Dec 18.
The beautiful game brings people together all over the world. Whether you are an avid football fan or just casually appreciating the game’s sense of community, you would still want to pick the best spots to watch the games with your pals.
During this World Cup campaign, you might feel the urge to watch the game somewhere other than your regular neighbourhood mamak.
We’ve compiled a list of where we think are some of the best and most amazing spots to watch the World Cup matches around Klang Valley below. If you ever want a change of pace, why not check them out?
The Dark Horse
This relatively new sports bar features a sophisticated interior design and several common pub games for you to enjoy with your friends, including foosball, darts, and billiards. This contemporary pub is open every day until 2am and features multiple screens broadcasting live football matches, making it the ideal place for any football fan. Not forget to mention, they also air other sporting events.
The equally sumptuous menu has meals like pulled beef brisket burgers and several steaks such as sirloin and ribeye. The Dark Horse also offers milkshakes and alcoholic tiramisu, which sounds the most appealing.
Address: The Dark Horse, Lot G-05, Life Centre, 20 Jalan Sultan Ismail, KL
Opening Hours: Daily, noon to 2am
Partaking in the spirit of a classic English watering hole will watching the beautiful game. – The Bell & Crown
The Bell & Crown
THE BELL & Crown is the new name of the establishment formerly known as Sid’s Pub in TTDI, Kuala Lumpur. Sid’s Pub has been operating for about 15 years and is a favourite among the locals. Those who appreciate watching live sporting events while partaking in the spirit of a classic English watering hole will feel right at home.
As one of the most popular sports bars in Klang Valley, the pub not only broadcasts football matches but also UFC, rugby, cricket, and other sporting events.
Address: 34 Lorong Rahim Kajai 14, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur
Opening Hours: Friday - Sunday 10am to 1am / Monday - Thursday 1am to 12.30am
Original Penang Kayu Nasi Kandar
Original Penang Kayu Nasi Kandar is a casual mamak restaurant with 10 locations around the peninsular. Nevertheless, I would unquestionably recommend the well-known one which is located in Petaling Jaya SS2 in the Klang Valley.
There, you may indulge in some of its distinctive dishes, such as nasi kandar with flavoury curries, and their famous roti tisu, as well as other cuisines. The fact that the eatery is open round-the-clock also means that it is impossible to miss a 3am game.
Address: 64, Jalan SS 2/10, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Opening Hours: 24 hours
Dataran Putrajaya
This location, situated in Precinct 3 Putrajaya, recently went viral on TikTok. In addition to being the primary location for significant events, the public can also watch the world cup matches live on a really massive screen during the length of this grand competition.
Very ideal for family, friends, and children due to the area’s spaciousness. Simply bring a mat and some refreshments to have a nighttime ‘picnic’ while enjoying live matches. The only drawback there is the screen only broadcasts the 9pm matches; based on the comments and information gathered.
Address: Persiaran Perdana, Presint 3, 62675 Putrajaya, Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya
Opening Hours: 8am to 10pm
The Paddock PJ
Tucked away in Petaling Jaya’s Sungai Way Free Trade Industrial Zone, The Paddock is another fantastic place to catch the World Cup action. It’s the nicest spot around to get together with friends and family for a meal and some quality time all together.
With several stalls there that offer a wide variety of food and drinks, you can place your order by scanning the QR code provided, then sit back and enjoy the game. The Paddock will always be packed with mad football fans, so you won’t have to worry about missing any World Cup games.
Address: X-Park Sunway Serene, 1, Jln SS 8/6, Sungai Way Free Trade Industrial Zone, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Opening Hours: 12pm to 2pm