$!Cheer for the best

FOOTBALL fever well underway as the World Cup 2022 in Qatar begins counting down to the final, which will be broadcast on Dec 18.

The beautiful game brings people together all over the world. Whether you are an avid football fan or just casually appreciating the game’s sense of community, you would still want to pick the best spots to watch the games with your pals.

During this World Cup campaign, you might feel the urge to watch the game somewhere other than your regular neighbourhood mamak.

We’ve compiled a list of where we think are some of the best and most amazing spots to watch the World Cup matches around Klang Valley below. If you ever want a change of pace, why not check them out?

The Dark Horse

This relatively new sports bar features a sophisticated interior design and several common pub games for you to enjoy with your friends, including foosball, darts, and billiards. This contemporary pub is open every day until 2am and features multiple screens broadcasting live football matches, making it the ideal place for any football fan. Not forget to mention, they also air other sporting events.

The equally sumptuous menu has meals like pulled beef brisket burgers and several steaks such as sirloin and ribeye. The Dark Horse also offers milkshakes and alcoholic tiramisu, which sounds the most appealing.

Address: The Dark Horse, Lot G-05, Life Centre, 20 Jalan Sultan Ismail, KL

Opening Hours: Daily, noon to 2am