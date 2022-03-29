Chicken tonight

PROTEIN is an essential nutrient for almost everyone, whether they’re young or elderly. The most richest, easiest and affordable source to obtain it is from chicken. Though different parts of chicken are more nutrient dense than other parts, the animal as a whole, is still a perfect source of protein.

There are thousands of chicken dishes out there, some are complex, and some aren’t. Here are two that are very easy to make.

These recipes seek to utilise both uncooked chicken or leftover chicken, depending on which is available, while also using other common ingredients that is in most kitchens or are easy to find in shops.

Nothing fancy. Just straightcut, but delicious dishes.

Don’t let the recipes which seem long on paper daunt you. These are relatively simple recipes that can be done within 15 minutes, and can be stored for several days for those who want to either snack or meal prep.

Pineapple Chicken Salad

Ingredients

1. 2 uncooked chicken breasts, sliced into bite-sized pieces OR leftover cooked chicken

2. Alternatively, 2-3 cups of leftover chopped, cooked chicken can be used.

(Skip to #6 on the instructions if using leftover chicken)

3. A teaspoon of salt and pepper, adjust as needed

4. 1 cup of flour

5. 2 cups of cooking oil

6. 1 cup of light mayonnaise or Greek yogurt

7. 1 cup of canned pineapple

Instructions

1. Combine flour with salt and pepper

2. Coat uncooked chicken pieces evenly

3. Heat the oil in large frying pan or wok

4. Slowly add chicken pieces in batches and fry until golden brown

5. Dry chicken on paper towels

6. Drain the canned pineapple, and chop the pieces if the chunks are too big

7. Transfer chicken into a mixing bowl, and add in either the mayonnaise or Greek yogurt, and the pineapple pieces

8. Mix well. Optionally, fresh lemon juice can be mixed in for extra taste.

The end product can be portioned in containers and eaten throughout the week, but no more than that. The salad’s freshness will deteriorate after a week or so.

Shredded Chicken & Egg Sandwich

Ingredients

1. 1 cup of shredded chicken

2. 2 hard boiled eggs

3. 2 to 4 slices of bread

4. 2 cloves of garlic

5. 2 tablespoon of chopped onion

6. 1 teaspoon butter

7. 3 tablespoon of light mayonnaise

8. 2 teaspoon of salt and pepper, adjust as needed

Instructions

1. Chop the onion and garlic, and add lemon juice

2. Place the shredded chicken and deshelled hard boiled eggs into the same bowl

3. Lightly mix both, crushing the egg – both white and yolk – into the chicken

4. Add the salt and pepper, along with mayonnaise, onion and garlic

5. Mix everything with added force

6. Let the mixture sit

7. Butter the bread, and toast until golden

8. Spread a generous amount on one slice of bread, and cover it with another

The end product should be consummed within a couple of hours if being kept at room temperature.