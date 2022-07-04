Chris Pratt portrays Navy SEAL in to honour US armed forces

OVER the past few weeks, Chris Pratt has been having a rough time in Hollywood, specifically from fans who have launched several social media campaigns against him. However, all that has not diminished his star power, with his most recent film Jurassic World: Dominion grossing more than US$774 million (RM3.4 billion) worldwide.

Pratt is also set to make an appearance in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Thor: Love and Thunder (which premieres in Malaysia on July 21), and also has voice roles in two major animated films – Garfield and Mario – scheduled for production.

He is also the star of the Amazon action series The Terminal List, which is based on a book series written by Navy SEAL veteran-turned-bestselling author Jack Carr. Ironically, Carr confessed that when he wrote the books, he was envisioning Pratt portraying his protagonist James Reece, who uncovers some troubling conspiracies in the highest ranks of the American government.

Pratt himself immediately signed on to star in and executive produce the adaptation of the book, saying that his “great respect” for the US armed forces was a key motivator.

“That was a huge determining factor in choosing to option this book and bring it to the screen,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. “It was wildly authentic. I think that’s the main thing people rave about when they read The Terminal List is ‘Wow, it’s very refreshing to get what is very obviously an authentic point of view into the life of a Navy SEAL commander’ and that’s Jack Carr and his experience with combat deployments overseas. But yeah, that was the reason we did it, the authenticity and to honour these men and women.”

However, despite being a bona fide action hero, Pratt admits that he could never survive real-life Navy SEAL training.

“I think most people don’t have the makeup to get it done. I’m blessed to be in a position as an actor and as a producer to be able to share this story onscreen.”

Following his portrayal of a down-to-earth military hero, Pratt is set to return to space, as his next Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to premiere in May 2023.