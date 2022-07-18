Chris Pratt ‘scared away’ from Indiana Jones role

WITH all the roles that Chris Pratt has signed up for in recent months, one could be forgiven for thinking that the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star would have no issues accepting whatever offers come his way.

However, Pratt revealed in a recent interview that there is one role that he would never want to play: that of Indiana Jones.

Last year, rumours surged that there would be a planned reboot of the iconic historical-adventure franchise, and that Pratt would play a younger version of the character, sparking both interest and concern from fans.

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast over the weekend, Pratt put all speculation to rest by revealing the reason why he would never take on the role.

He said: “All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’

“And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play...?”

Ford is notoriously possessive over the role of Indiana Jones, even reprising the character in a 2008 film which was also intended to revive the franchise, with Shia LeBeouf starring in the film as Jones’ secret son. At the time, it was said that there were intentions to create a spin-off film with LaBeouf’s character, but plans ultimately fell through.

Ford, who just turned 80 last week, is set to reprise Indiana Jones for a fifth time in a new film directed by James Mangold. The entry will be the first Indiana Jones movie not directed by franchise co-creator Steven Spielberg. Mangold’s film already has a June 30, 2023, release date set from Disney.

As for Pratt, he has other franchises to keep him busy. Aside from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set for a May 2023 release, the star is providing the voice for two other iconic characters in future animated feature adaptations: video game legend Mario and comic strip kitty Garfield.