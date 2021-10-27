$!Conquering the storm

BREAST cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting women in Malaysia. About one in 19 Malaysian women is at risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime. But as with most cancers, early detection and medical intervention can help save lives.

Unfortunately, many local women are unaware of the early signs of breast cancer and that is a problem! In fact, nearly 40% of the new cases that are reported yearly are already in the advanced stages of the disease. This in return decreases the possibilities for a successful treatment.

“Early detection is critical for survival so that prompt referral to diagnosis and proper treatment can be undertaken. When cancer is detected late, it makes treatment difficult and lowers the chances of survival,” said Datuk Poon Ming Fung, the former State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister in his 2019 speech.

Therefore, learning about the early signs, preventions and treatment options is one of the most effective ways of battling breast cancer. In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, theSun spoke to three breast cancer survivors to shed light on the importance and insights to the matter.

Vivien Ooi, 48 years old, tuition teacher

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer stage 1 in April 2018. I detected the cancer from my annual medical mammogram checkup as I surprisingly did not feel any pain. I was also the first person in my family to be diagnosed with breast cancer. So, it is important especially for cancer and carcinoma (CA) patients to do self-examination, regular check-ups and follow a healthy diet.

“Also, be diligent in following the doctor’s instructions and do not miss any appointments as they help with recovery. During my cancer journey, I also found it helpful to get support from my family and friends – some of whom were patients previously.

“We were very supportive of each other. We even had a Whatsapp group where we share supportive messages, advice and health tips.