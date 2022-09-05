Dealing with heavy traffic

Here are ways to cope with stress on the road

ANYONE who has ever experienced driving through the streets and highways of the Klang Valley has undoubtedly been caught up in traffic. Few things are more aggravating than being stuck in a jam, sometimes for hours, for reasons that can range from various issues including a road accident, construction, or a general rush-hour delay. Here are nine suggestions for dealing with excessive traffic. Slip on comfy shoes If you know you will be driving for a long time, a pair of comfy shoes will make your feet feel much better than they would in your typical work shoes. Furthermore, changing your shoes at the end of a work day may signal to your body that it’s time to unwind after eight gruelling hours in the office. Remove distractions This should go without saying, but at rush hour, it’s important to remember that you’re not the only one stuck there. No matter how slowly traffic moves, it is still moving, and maintaining the flow of traffic is something everyone needs to work together to do. Resist the impulse to check social media during a traffic stop, and instead pay attention to what’s on around you so you are ready when traffic starts moving again. You wouldn’t normally use your phone while driving (we hope!), so why would you use it in traffic? That is something you should pay attention to.

Stay calm A big traffic delay, whether on a little side street or a major multi-lane highway, may be stressful for a rookie driver. It might be a big effort merely to reach the road, change lanes, or leave on time. Stress can impair your judgement, responses, and general health. Examine your physical and emotional reactions to the circumstance. Take deep breaths and keep your muscles calm if you are agitated or worried. Take note of the problems around you and your reactions to them, but let those times pass as swiftly as they come, recognising the situation as a challenge. Look for alternative routes Think of at least one or two more methods to finish your drive. Be prepared, and have as many other routes as possible in case your favourite road becomes closed. Analyse maps, both online and off. In truth, there are several map websites or apps that provide alternate routes. Inquire with colleagues or others who drive in a similar direction. They may know of a short cut that you were unaware of. It’s also useful to know how to change routes at key times during your journey. That way, if you discover an unexpected traffic snarl ahead, you will be prepared.

Plan ahead You may avoid dealing with excessive traffic entirely if you plan ahead of time. Understanding of a few elements such as climate, road work, and daily activities will greatly assist you in avoiding excessive traffic. Poor weather conditions can cause traffic delays, but knowing where there are road hazards will help you avoid them, making your trip shorter and more pleasurable. On the other hand, events such as festivities might result in higher traffic than usual. Keep your distance from aggressive drivers Some drivers just lack the ability to remain cool behind the wheel and choose to vent their frustrations via aggressive, risky driving. If you come across one of these stressed-out petrol freaks on the road, keep your distance and let them pass without losing your calm. The last thing you want is to get into a road rage incident with an angry motorist who doesn’t deserve your time and energy.