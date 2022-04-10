Diego Luna confirms Cassian Andor’s ‘Rogue One’ death

THE latest Star Wars series, Andor, has truly been a treat for fans of the franchise. Since its premiere last month, the Disney+ series has helped connect the dots by exploring the events before the 2016 standalone film Rogue One and the origins of Cassian Andor.

But while the show has answered many questions, it has also sparked some theories that perhaps the mysterious Rebel spy may have survived his fiery fate in Rogue One. However, actor Diego Luna recently confirmed to Vanity Fair that his character Andor definitely is dead.

When speaking about the character, he revealed that his emotional death in Rogue One was exactly what drew him to the role. “So this is basically the reason why I was so happy to play this role and so excited about the idea of being part of this universe.”

He continued: “Because I thought it was so bold, so interesting, and so unique to have an ending like this. And I remember people say we shot different endings and, just to be clear, the day I was offered this role, I knew this was it.”

Though Andor’s backstory is currently the main backbone of Andor, Luna does not believe in an alternate ending for his character’s fate.

“It was one film and I knew what the end was going to be,” he said, referring to Rogue One. “And it’s one of the things that excited me the most, you know, that Star Wars was going to do that, was going to show what sacrifice means, and was going to go for it.”