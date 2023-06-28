Dior’s new brand ambassadors are Thai actors

IN current times, it has been quite apparent that the Thailand entertainment industry has been becoming progressively popular as they have countless iconic stars that have been securing ambassadorship deals with high-end brands at an increasing frequency. Now, Dior, a brand that is known for its luxurious looks and elegance, has turned its gaze towards Thailand’s rising stars to represent its menswear line.

Recently, Dior has finally welcomed Thai actors Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, widely known as Apo, and Phakphum Romsaithong, lovingly known as Mile, as the brand’s newest men’s ambassadors for Thailand. In related news, they will also be making their first appearance with these new roles at the Dior Men’s Summer 2024 show in Paris.

After joining the long-standing brand, Mile proudly expressed, “I am over the moon to join the Dior family as a house ambassador. Dior is such an iconic brand with rich history and timeless style, so I am excited to be a part of the family”.

While his equally excited co-star, Apo, echoed similar thoughts, saying, “Dior is a brand that I have always admired. I am honoured to be a part of the Dior family”.

The newly appointed titles aren’t an out-of-the-blue occurrence for the charming duo as their increasingly rising fame is highly attributed to their roles in the mafia-themed drama series KinnPorsche.

The series was a hit internationally as it lead them to have a fanbase that crosses continents, which eventually prompted a five-city Asia tour in Singapore, Seoul, Manila, Taipei, and Hong Kong.

With both having a following of over 3.5 million on Instagram, Mile and Apo’s influence is certainly indisputable. Their presence combined with their charisma onscreen and offscreen makes them ideal representatives for Dior.

Mile and Apo are also expected to be in the tremendously anticipated, Man Suang. The film is said to be inspired by Thailand’s history with multicultural flavours and will be first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year.