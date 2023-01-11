Discover your perfect Deepavali attire

Stylish exploration of ethnic fusion wear

Are you in search of the ideal outfit for Deepavali? Look no further, we have got you covered. We have unearthed unique designs to cater to your personal style, perfect for the upcoming festival. There is a diverse array of traditional Indian clothing to choose from, including sarees, salwar kameez, Punjabi suits, Anarkali suits, lehengas and many more. However, if you are looking for something that seamlessly blends tradition and trend, fusion ethnic wear might be the perfect choice. In today’s fashion landscape, many young Indian women prefer versatile and contemporary pieces that retain a traditional touch. The desire to stand out and wear something unique is strong, and this is where Indo-western style or ethnic fusion wear shines.

These garments are not only suitable for Deepavali but also for other celebrations, such as gala dinners, stage appearances and elite events. Beyond their elegant appearance, fusion wear combines contemporary cuts with traditional aesthetics, using lightweight, comfortable fabrics like cotton, silk, viscose and georgette. These fabrics drape gracefully, enhancing the wearer’s silhouette. Let us explore some stylish ethnic fusion wear options that you can consider for this Deepavali.

1. Modern-Day Ready-Made Sarees Sarees, the traditional six-yard-long attire, are known for their intricate draping. However, modern ready-made sarees have gained popularity due to their convenience and contemporary styles. These sarees come pre-stitched with innovative features like ruffles, layers, tiers, mermaid cuts and stylish belts. They are available in various materials, but flowy fabrics like chiffon, georgette and satin work best for pre-stitched sarees.

There is a wide variety of ready-made sarees, including those with pre-stitched blouses and pleated bottoms for easy wearing. Some designs even incorporate a pre-stitched draped pallu, making the saree-wearing process even simpler. If you opt for a dress-style saree, it is a one-piece outfit that combines the blouse and skirt, giving the appearance of separate garments. Another unique option is the pants-saree, which features pants or dhoti-style bottoms instead of the traditional skirt. The beauty of ready-made sarees is that they cater to various body sizes and save you the trouble of getting a blouse stitched.

2. Lightweight Lehenga Lehengas are traditionally worn by Indian brides in the northern part of India. They consist of a fitted blouse, a flared skirt and a dupatta. While bridal lehengas are known for their opulence and intricate details, contemporary designs have embraced lightweight materials like georgette, silk, satin and chiffon. Modern lehengas offer various blouse styles, including fitted crop tops, sleeveless blouses, off-shoulder sleeves and more. The skirt designs have also evolved, featuring multi-layered, pleated, mermaid-cut, tiered and ruffled options. These designs add volume and flair to the skirt.

A delicate dupatta in lace or chikankari materials, or a scalloped dupatta in pastel colours, completes the three-piece lehenga, making it a show-stopper. One standout design we found is from the Indya brand, which collaborated with renowned Indian designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Their pastel pink asymmetrical blouse with an embroidered lehenga is both innovative and eye-catching, featuring a “can-can” skirt for added volume.

3. Mix and match For a truly unique look, consider a jumpsuit.

Off-shoulder or asymmetrical-cut jumpsuits or dresses can be a rare and stylish find. With the addition of a blazer, they can easily transition into party wear for other celebrations. Modern patterns, beautiful colours and unique designer pieces ensure that you stand out from the crowd. Jumpsuits are typically designed to complement the body’s silhouette. You can also mix and match your ethnic wear for a one-of-a-kind look. Pair a saree blouse or a crop top with ethnic pants, such as tiered Sharara pants or Palazzo pants. Additionally, capes are becoming a fashion trend and can be worn over a saree blouse to make a statement. Embroidered or net capes, as well as dupattas, can be mixed and matched to create a signature look.

4. Fashionable Frock Another emerging trend is long dresses, commonly referred to as frocks. These are long, one-piece Kurti-style dresses that can reach the floor or extend to knee-length. Anarkali frocks, a variation of this style, are fitted at the top and flare out at the bottom, much like Anarkali suits. These frocks feature eye-catching Indian prints and patterns, making them ideal for Deepavali or as party wear.