Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ struggles in China

DISNEY’S live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has recently concluded its opening weekend, showcasing a noteworthy performance across various territories.

However, the film’s box office results indicate a struggle in China, one of the largest markets for Hollywood productions.

The Little Mermaid only managed to earn a meagre US$2.63 million (RM12.1 milllion), making it Disney’s lowest-earning release in China in 2023. In comparison, other Disney-linked films under the Marvel brand like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earned significantly higher amounts during their opening weekends.

China, which recently lifted its virtual ban on Hollywood films, allowed major releases like The Little Mermaid to enter its theatres. However, the film struggled to attract audiences in the country, while Fast X dominated the Chinese box office with US$113 million (RM519.6 million).

Despite facing a decline in audience attendance in China, The Little Mermaid enjoyed a successful opening weekend in other regions, grossing an impressive US$118 million (RM542.6 million) in the United States. This resulted in a worldwide total of US$185.8 million (RM854.3 million).

The film’s struggle in China raises questions about its appeal to Chinese audiences and highlights the evolving landscape for Hollywood films in the country. While the movie thrived in some markets, its disappointing performance in China is a significant factor to consider.