Disney’s treats

DISNEY PLUS celebrated its second anniversary last Friday with Disney Plus Day. The Walt Disney Company commemorated the special event by unveiling trailers for upcoming series and movies. The titles are scheduled for release over the next year exclusively for the network’s subscribers.

From exploring new adventures in the Marvel universe to catching the return of Obi-Wan, subscribers can expect to embark on the exciting journey from the comfort of their homes.

Along with this, the network has also released new movies for subscribers to watch such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise.

“Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

Since the unveiling of the list, a couple of the planned projects have piqued the interest of fans eagerly anticipating their debut. The Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series is one example.