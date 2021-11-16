Disney’s treats

DISNEY PLUS celebrated its second anniversary last Friday with Disney Plus Day. The Walt Disney Company commemorated the special event by unveiling trailers for upcoming series and movies. The titles are scheduled for release over the next year exclusively for the network’s subscribers.
From exploring new adventures in the Marvel universe to catching the return of Obi-Wan, subscribers can expect to embark on the exciting journey from the comfort of their homes.
Along with this, the network has also released new movies for subscribers to watch such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise.
“Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.
Since the unveiling of the list, a couple of the planned projects have piqued the interest of fans eagerly anticipating their debut. The Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series is one example.
Overseen by director Deborah Chow, the exclusive series sees the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. “We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader,” Chow explained.
“To have another swing at each other might be quite satisfying,” McGregor added, while also thanking fans for their patience as he prepared to don his Jedi robes again.
“There’s a hunger for this character to come back. The fans have been waiting long enough, you know?”
The series which follows the events of George Lucas’s film trilogy will hit the network in 2022. Comic book lovers have also been expressing their excitement over the upcoming expansion of the Marvel Cinematic universe.
In fact, the network dropped a 14-minute special that gave fans a first glimpse into upcoming Marvel shows like Moon Knight (starring Oscar Isaac), She-Hulk (starring Tatiana Maslany) and Ms. Marvel (starring Iman Vellani).
In the She-Hulk teaser, fans see Maslany navigating her character’s transformation with the help of Mark Ruffalo’s character, while the Ms. Marvel footage showed Vellani trying out a homemade Captain Marvel suit. There was even a brief shot of Samuel. L Jackson in the upcoming Secret Invasion series.
Aside from the Marvel and Star Wars universe, Disney Plus will also welcome reimaginations of Disney classics like Pinocchio and sequels to blockbuster treasures like Enchanted (2008) and Hocus Pocus (1993).