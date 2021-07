AZMI Hussin is among the many artists who have been working hard to bring cheer to those cooped up at home. As a creator at heart, Azmi has been incorporating new styles to entertain the public through his caricatures. In fact, his latest book, Tanjong Life: The New Norm is a departure from his previous titles. While it tackles the humourous and joyful side of Penang, the 96-page comic book also covers the unamusing effects of the ongoing pandemic. “Given the current circumstances, I thought it would be good to do a book that reflects the situation. Because this is really new for us. The things we had to learn to navigate are very new.” Azmi, who is known for promoting Penang’s cultural stories through his nostalgic works, hopes this publication will uplift the spirits of Malaysians across the country. Speaking to theSun, the renowned cartoonist opens up about the process of creating the book and his plans to promote it.

How did Tanjong Life: The New Norm come to be? I was actually approached by the organisers of the George Town Festival to produce the book. Since they could not have the festival as usual, they wanted to organise virtual events and release books. So, my book is part of a three-book release. I came up with a story that was about living during this new normal. Fortunately, they really liked the idea and we got to work immediately. It took me more than a month to get the idea for the story and draft the drawings. Did you face any difficulty during the drawing process? Of course! My first book, Tanjong Life was about Penang. My second one, The Little Mamak was about my childhood and the third one was about Butterworth. So, when you do comics, it is intended to have a fun element. People should be happy when they read it. But doing one during the pandemic is difficult as it is not a happy situation. Now, everyone is struggling. People are losing jobs and businesses are closing. So, it was difficult to point out the positive side of the situation. However, there have also been many positive things that have come out of this. For instance, people are now more conscious of hygiene. This was one of the positive things that I try to convey in the book. What drawing tools do you use? Most of my work is done manually. I have yet to try digital drawing. But I am planning to learn digital art since it is easier and faster. Everything is at your fingertips. But for now, I still use the classical method. I use a brush and pen for my cartoons. I often buy classic materials like brushes, pens, ink, watercolour and canvas.