Dune dominates box office

HALLOWEEN weekend witnessed Dune remain on top of the box office chart second weekend in a row while four other films opened lower on the charts.

Dune is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s influential sci-fi novel that generated US$15.5 million (RM64.3 million), bringing its domestic total to US$69.4 million (RM288 million). The film was released on HBO Max simultaneously.

This film is seen as another “reviver” of the domestic box office since Covid-19 with audiences stepping out and returning to their local multiplex to witness the film’s scale on the big screen. Warner Bros. and Legendary announced that director Denis Villeneuve – and stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya – will return to Arrakis for a sequel.

Meanwhile, horror movies Antlers and Last Night in Soho debuted nationwide and struggled to achieve strong ticket sales.

The executive of Franchise Entertainment Research, David A. Gross said: “Psychological horror movies generally do less business than the blood-gore-shock variety.”

“Late October is the scary season, but with the holiday falling on the weekend, Halloween activities [and] social events are conflicting with movie-going,” he added.

Last weekend’s estimated box office tally below:

1. Dune – US$15.5 million (RM64.3 million)

2. Halloween Kills – US$8.5 million (RM35.2 million)

3. No Time to Die – US$7.8 million (RM32.3 million)

4. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission – US$6.4 million (RM27 million)

5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage – US$5.7 million (RM24 million)

6. Last Night in Soho – US$4.2 million (RM17.4 million)

7. Antlers – US$4.2 million (RM17.4 million).