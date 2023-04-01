Eating for health

WHAT exactly is “food as medicine”? Although there is no general definition of the term “food as medicine”, it is commonly believed to be the use of diet and nutrition to promote health and reduce the risk of disease or sickness.

While food cannot completely replace medication, it can be used to assist maintain, preserve, prevent, reverse, and treat disease.

Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes, are major causes of death and high healthcare expenses for many families.

Controlling or even preventing chronic diseases would improve our overall health, and minimize family health-care expenses.

How does food heal and protect your body?

Many nutrient-based diets support health and keep your body healthy.

Eating filling, healthy foods is crucial because their unique ingredients combine to provide an effect that cannot be reproduced by taking a supplement.

Vitamins and minerals

Although your body requires only tiny amounts of vitamins and minerals to survive, they are critical to your health.

However, Western diets are often deficient in vitamins and minerals because they are high in processed foods and low in complete foods like fresh fruit. These impairments can significantly raise your risk of disease.

Poor intake of vitamin C, vitamin D, and folate, for example, may affect your heart, cause immune dysfunction, and increase your risk of some cancers, too.

Plant elements that are beneficial

Nutritious foods, such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, and grains, contain a variety of useful components, including antioxidants.

Antioxidants shield cells from harm that could otherwise result in disease.

In fact, research shows that individuals who eat polyphenol antioxidant-rich diets have lower rates of depression, diabetes, dementia, and heart disease.

Fiber

Fiber is an essential part of a balanced diet. It not only helps with digestion and elimination, but it also nourishes the good bacteria in your stomach.

As a result, high-fiber meals such as vegetables, beans, grains, and fruits assist to prevent disease, reduce inflammation, and enhance your immune system.