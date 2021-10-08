Eleven day wonder

JAKE GYLLENHAAL’S latest film, The Guilty, was shot in just 11 days during the Covid lockdown.

The film, which was released just last month on Netflix, follows a troubled cop who has been demoted to 911 operator duty, and who takes a distressing phone call from an abducted woman.

Gyllenhaal and director Antoine Fuqua discussed the experience of filming the movie in such a short time, in a recent interview with Collider.

Fuqua said that it felt like it was something that needed to happen. “[It was] the height of Covid, the story was compelling, I was available for a short period, Jake was available for a short period. We just had to make it work.”

When Gyllenhaal pitched it to Antoine, he said: “I know you’re not available, but we can do this in five days, and that would be really fun, don’t you think?”

He admitted that he did not think it was a story in which “you can indulge” too much, and that comes across in the movie.

The Guilty is a remake of the 2018 Danish film by the same name from director Gustav Möller.

The film stars Gyllenhaal and Christina Vidal, with the voices of Ethan Hawke and Riley Keough.