Elvis is a blitzkrieg montage

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis doesn’t really have much to say

The film is a distilled story of Elvis Presley, told through the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. – WARNER BROS. PICTURES

FOR a movie about Elvis, called Elvis, starring Austin Butler as Elvis, and Elvis being on all the posters, trailers and promotional material, it was a bizarre choice to make Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) the main character instead. Yet, that is exactly what director Baz Luhrmann does with the biopic, with the kind of in excess style and direction that coalesces with the film’s witless, high energy editing that ultimately turns Elvis into a frenetic experience. An assault on the senses, Elvis’ hyperactivity almost succeeds in distracting the viewer from the fact that this isn’t a film about Elvis, but one about his slimy manager, Parker.

Not as advertised Elvis opens with Parker - played by Hanks in a fat suit, and a goofy accent you’d imagine Colonel Sanders would have on a KFC commercial - being rushed to the hospital, practically on his death bed. The rest of the film is essentially framed as Parker - speaking from the dead, with Hanks’ cartoon accent and Luhrmann’s words - attempts to justify what happened to the King of Rock and Roll. The film is essentially moulded as the last dream Parker has before kicking the bucket. This isn’t a joke. Every once in a while, with no grasp of timing or logic on when or why these scenes are spaced the way they are, the dying Parker will appear, as he waddles like a penguin against a poorly CGI’d casino to interject how he did nothing wrong and how he did not treat Presley like a slave. Due to how Hank’s Parker narrates everything, Elvis provides no insight into what the man the film is titled after, and Butler’s Presley becomes merely a puppet being stringed along by the film’s director. It would almost be symbolic, if it wasn’t such tragic filmmaking.