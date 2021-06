COACH introduces a virtual concert experience in partnership with Def Jam SEA, marking the house’s first virtual concert held in Southeast Asia. Showing on Thursday, June 24 at 9pm and at 8pm (Thailand & Indonesia), the concert will air simultaneously in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

The Coach x Def Jam SEA virtual concert experience aims to bridge communities with its modern yet nostalgic approach to 80’s inspired music and its commitment to helping emerging and upcoming artists of the next generation.

Featuring 13 artists across four Southeast Asia countries, the live virtual event will include headliners Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow; an English-Tamil hip-hop artist Yung Raja; American-Thai rapper DABOYWAY; and Indonesian rapper and singer Rayi Putra. The line-up also includes award-winning singer-songwriter and rapper SonaOne; producer, songwriter, and rapper Yonnyboii; and female rapper SYA.

Artists will be dressed in Coach’s Pre Autumn 2021 collection for the event. Inspired by Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers’ free-spirited vision for Coach, the Pre Autumn collection playfully combines the house’s heritage in craft with the codes of American sportswear, introducing new remixed classics with an irresistible sports-meets-vintage spirit.

Until June 17, customers will receive a link and password to the Coach x Def Jam SEA virtual concert experience with any purchase.