IF YOU are a huge fan of actor, singer, comedian and TV show host, James Corden and his show The Late Late Show with James Corden, then you might want to catch the show’s Special London episodes premiering on Blue Ant Entertainment (unifitv Channel 473) from tomorrow to Friday at 11.30pm daily.

Whether it is Carpool Karaoke with guests, playing dodgeball with the stars, or dancing on the streets with the cast of the latest musicals on Crosswalk the Musical specials, Corden has proven that he is not only an engaging host but also able to get his guests to let their hair down and have some fun.

In an interview transcript provided by Blue Ant Entertainment, Corden talks about this upcoming special programming.

Why are these UK broadcasts so special to you?

“Well, they’re special for many reasons, obviously for myself and a lot of the crew that work on the show in Los Angeles, we get to come home and that’s a glorious feeling in itself.

“It’s particularly special to come back with this show that I think we all feel very proud of, and to come back to London and see it being received so well, and for it to play in primetime on Sky and in America, and across the world, and to come back and really showcase that kind of what I think is, for me, the greatest city in the world is a really lovely thing to do.”

Tell us who you have lined up to take part in dodgeball?

“In dodgeball, it’s kind of crazy! It’s Michelle Obama, Harry Styles, Melissa McCarthy, Alison Janney, Lena Waithe, Benedict Cumberbatch, it goes on and on ... As days go, I don’t know, it’s quite surreal really.”

Tell us more about Michelle Obama’s participation in the dodgeball sketch.

“They all came from her, from the [former] first lady, she was like: ‘I’d love to do something fun on the show, can we do something fun?’ And we were like: ‘Yes, of course. What would you like to do?’

“And then we came up with this sort of stupid idea of a dodgeball game, which in itself is a ridiculous sport. Made even more crazy played with, you know, Michelle Obama and Benedict Cumberbatch.”

Does Harry Styles have any idea what he’s in for playing dodgeball?

“Harry’s pretty good, Harry’s pretty good at it! I was terrible. Lots of us were bad, but it’s the whole notion of it being a sport is madness.

“I don’t know, that’s kind of what we like doing on our show really.

It’s going ‘well here’s a silly idea; how do we make it even more ridiculous?’ And that’s sort of what we sort of like doing, you know.”

You’re also headed to Paris for a special Crosswalk the Musical segment. What is that like?

“This Crosswalk the Musical thing is, I don’t know, I’m constantly amazed that we’re still doing it or allowed to do it ... and then we thought, well, we’re coming to Europe, maybe while Britain is still part of the European Union, we should try and to go and do something.

“Then we thought what about doing Les Misérables in Paris, and when you sort of have this idea, if they said no one’s going to allow us to do that. And then, you know, you just do lots and lots of talking on the phone, begging people to get a permit and before you know it, you’ve got one!

“And then you’re standing in front of angry Parisian drivers, who have no idea what is going on, they arere screaming at you out of the window and you’re not entirely sure what they’re saying, but you’re sure it’s not good.”

What is your favourite segment on the show?

“I will always be grateful to Carpool Karaoke. None of us take it for granted; that was just a thing that happened that no one could have really predicted. You can really spend a long time trying to think of an idea that might cross over and become something you never think it will be.

“I’ll always be grateful to that segment that it just landed in our brains at the right time, in the right place.”