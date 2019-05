LIONSGATE has released the first trailer for Angel Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning.

The upcoming action movie –he third in the Has Fallen franchise – is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, and sees Butler reprise his titular role as the agent; who has this time been accused of trying to kill the US President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman) –framed, of course.

After escaping from capture, he is forced to go on the run to prove his name and protect the President, all the while evading his own agency in a race against time to outsmart the FBI and uncover the real threat.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, and Piper Perabo also co-star, along with Nick Nolte and Danny Huston (via Collider).

The film will debut on film screens on August 23. -AFP