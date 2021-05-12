Embark on home adventures

GET ready for some full-blown fun with Cartoon Network this summer. Kids and their parents can enjoy more than 150 adventures on CartoonNetworkAsia.com/Best

SummerEver microsite from now to June 27. The whole family can create specially themed “fun zones” in the comfort and safety of their homes to experience amazing bonding time over the holidays, weekends ... and every day for the next two months.

The activities fall under one of five themes of play, music, movement, explore and games:

· Play: Craft Creek with Looney Tunes is full of activities that help to exercise the entire family’s creative juices – whip up delicious summer-themed recipes, engage in D.I.Y craft activities and much more.

· Music: Toon Tunes Valley with We Bare Bears invites you to sing your heart out, just like Ice Bear would! Choose your favourite Cartoon Network tunes, warm up those vocal cords, and get started on that sing-along. Even better, get the whole family to pick one song each and stage a home concert!

· Movement: Gymsville with Tom and Jerry gets your heart pumping with Tom’s secret set of workout videos. After all, their antics require them to stay in tip-top shape, and now you can keep fit and active too.

· Explore: Toonsplorer Island, hosted by Teen Titans Go! takes you on a wide range of adventures. Download WhatsApp stickers, mobile wallpapers featuring your favourite shows, host Zoom meetings at the bears’ cave, and more.

· Games: Arcade Town with Ben 10 hosts games galore! Just like in a physical arcade, choose your favourite game that brings your competitive streak to the fore. Take the challenge with some awesome gaming sessions – and call your friends to see who’s the better player.

With over 150 activities, there’s plenty to keep the young and the young-at-heart, including a digital challenge to unlock exclusive e-rewards such as mobile wallpapers, stickers and personalised certificates!

Families can also upload a photo or video of their home adventure creation on the microsite for the chance to see it featured on TV, and win great prizes while creating lovely memories of your best summer ever!