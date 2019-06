ALL Astro customers can enjoy a complimentary preview of Nickelodeon (Channel 612), Disney Junior (Channel 613), Disney Channel (Channel 615), Cartoon Network (Channel 616) on TV, Astro GO and on demand until July 1.

During this time, kids can enjoy some of their favourite titles including Club Mickey Mouse, PJ Mask, Ben 10, Shimmer & Shine, Elena of Evalor and much much more.