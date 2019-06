BROUGHT to you by The Embassy of Hungary in Kuala Lumpur, Golden Screen Cinemas and Cinema Online, is the Hungarian Film Fiesta 2.0 which will be held at GSC Pavilion KL from June 21- 23; GSC Gurney Plaza Penang from June and GSC CityONE Megamall Kuching from July 6-7.

Following up from the success of last year’s inaugural Hungarian Film Fiesta, the event is to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic relations between the governments of Hungary and Malaysia.

In his speech during the press conference for HFF 2.0 His Excellency Attila Kali, Ambassador of Hungary to Malaysia said, “Encouraged by the success of the inaugural Hungarian Film Fiesta (HFF) organised last year in Kuala Lumpur, we have decided to go one step further this year.

“Besides the screenings of four Hungarian films in Kuala Lumpur, HFF 2.0 will bring the films to two wonderful locations outside the Klang Valley, namely Georgetown in Penang and Kuching in Sarawak. Both cities are famous for their vibrant cultural scenes and we hope to bring a bit of Hungarian flavour to their cinemas.

“HFF 2.0 will feature four wonderful, charming pieces of Hungarian cinematography, one from each of the past four years.

“We offer a total of 16 free screenings for film festival fans to enjoy and learn more about Hungarian films, culture and the country itself.”

He also added that hundreds of films were vetted through, before several were chosen that were felt suited Malaysian tastes.

All the movies featured have won awards not only in their native Hungary, but also at international film festivals.

Kali hopes that there will be a Malaysian film festival in Hungary in the near future.

Local actor Mugen Rao MGR the special guest at the event recommended The Troupe, one of the four films that will be screened during the festival.

He said that the movie was about never giving up, and it struck a chord in him as he faced a lot of problems initially when he was trying to pursue his passion for acting.

The other movies that will be screened are Pappa Pia, Liza-The Fox-Fairy and Think Of Me. Admission is free.

For more information log on to GSC or Cinema Online’s website.