BACK BY popular demand after the overwhelming response it received for its first season, tvN Asia’s original beauty show Get It Beauty On The Road is back in Malaysia for a second season.

Hosting the show again is Korean actress Kim Jung-min, Malaysian TV presenter Nadiyah Shahab and of course the ever popular k-beauty creator, make-up artists and influencer Kim Ki-soo.

The trio will go on a quest to help Malaysian ladies look good and feel fabulous during the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

The show will reveal the secrets to radiant and flawless skin as well as tips for luxurious silky hair.

The show will be conducted in Korean, English and Bahasa Malaysia along with subtitles.

Get It Beauty On The Road in Malaysia season 2 will premier on May 27 at 10pm on Astro RIA (Channel 104/ 123 HD) and on tvN Asia (Channel 395) on May 31 at 8pm.