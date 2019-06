NEARLY 15 years after it first took over global radio airwaves, it’s hard to deny the impact of the pop power ballad Bad Day.

The track, written by Canadian rocker Daniel Powter (pix), became the perfect anthem for anyone who seemed to be going through their own ‘bad day’, thanks in part to its uplifting music video.

Bad Day topped the Billboard Top 100 singles chart for five weeks, and won numerous music awards around the world.

Now, Malaysian fans will be able to see Powter perform the track live in a special one-night-only performance on June 29 at The Bee Publika, Kuala Lumpur.

Powter is touring Asia to promote his latest album Giants, which features re-recordings of his most popular songs like Bad Day, Free Loop and Tell Them Who You Are, as well as Perfect for Me, Survivor, Delicious, and Do You Want to Get Lucky.

In Powter’s words: “Playing shows and having an audience engage and sing back to me the songs that I wrote, are all the awards I would ever want.

“Meeting new people and travelling, and staying humble and grateful, rewards your soul.”

For more, visit The Bee’s social media pages or AirAsia RedTix.