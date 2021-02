MODEL cum actress Rubini Sambanthan has graced the covers of many magazines, walked the catwalk on fashion runways and even ventured into acting in a Malay drama.

However, just as things were going well for this successful young woman, the unexpected demise of her elder brother shook her world, but she believes she has become stronger from that experience.

Not many people are aware that Rubini is an ardent animal lover. She adopted a stray dog named Plastic, after she and her (younger) brother fell in love with the furry creature about seven years ago.

Since her elder brother’s demise, Rubini said she felt it was her calling to care for stray animals.

Aside from her love for animals, Rubini, who rose to fame after participating in Asia’s Next Top Model (Cycle 6), also spoke about her thoughts on mental illness and depression, and advises others to take note of the symptoms among family members.

When did you start adopting animals?

My first dog was adopted through my brother’s mutual friend when she was 60 days old. She is my family dog, and I adopted Plastic three years ago. Plastic was the unplanned doggo. He got hit by a truck and I saved him. I was fostering him. But unfortunately, he was diagnosed with a nose tumour. After five chemotherapy sessions, Plastic was cancer-free and we just got very attached to each other. I am only happy when he is around. I live with him in a studio, just the two of us.

How did the death of your brother motivate you to care for animals?

I lost him exactly three years ago. I was feeding stray dogs prior to his passing but what made me become more passionate about the feeding was the moments I shared with the strays. It was a universal bond. Every time I felt I was helpless, I run to them and I come home with a stable mind. Plastic was one of them. Luckily, he is with me now.

How did you channel your emotions to care for animals?

Giving back to society gives me a sense of purpose. In the search for what drives me, I realised animals have such a huge impact on my life. We see strays every day. I remember bringing home injured kittens and injured birds. I stayed up all night to make sure they were warm and healed. So, my love towards animals was just a calling. I found a sense of fulfilment whenever I fed a stray. The secret of living is giving, my spiritual journey is all about being a better human and that is healing to me.

Share with us your thoughts on mental illness and depression.

Mental illness is such a complex subject, and I urge people to stop diagnosing themselves. The cause of depression is a combination of many factors. Understand that depression is beyond ordinary sadness. Each individual may suffer from different factors and not just from trauma and stress.

Genetic factors and brain chemistry imbalances can contribute to depression. Family members need to be aware of mental health issues. Always keep an eye out for changes in patterns in children and siblings, and talk to each other and listen to loved ones, lend a ear when your loved one is in need of help.

I suggest parents be more involved in this topic and the government should consider introducing a subject in school about depression, including symptoms and treatments, as well as myths and stigma.

Take the responsibility to care for your loved ones, seek immediate help if you see any sign of depression in them.

What inspires you now?

I am enjoying my solitude. Since my brother’s passing, I realise the importance of self-love. My late brother was one of the most confident people I have known but his insecurities took control of him. I realise that we tend to sacrifice our happiness for others. It’s not wrong but you must give the same amount of love to yourself.

Understand the need to care for yourself. I have spent three years dwelling on his passing. Walking into the fourth year without him, for the first time, I want to focus on the lessons I have learnt and to educate people around me and to keep growing as an individual.