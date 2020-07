MANY of us remember Vince Chong as the winner of the very first Akademi Fantasia in 2003. Prior to that he was the runner-up to the Astro Talent Quest 2002 which was ultimately won by Nicholas Teo. Since then, Chong has acted on stage (Frogway, The Producers) and in film (Sembilu 5) , recorded several albums and even did plenty of voiceover work. Just when you are about to write him off, Chong pops up out of nowhere with something new. “In this line of work you can’t pick and choose. Whatever is on your job scope, you just go for it. You can’t be a Jack of all trades and try everything that is not within your own strengths. “For me I am a versatile person in terms of the arts. I can produce, I can do voiceovers, I do music arrangements, I can edit film, I can direct. Everything in entertainment I can do.” Even as an emcee he is popular with clients (he has some regulars) who like the way he is able to do more than just one thing. “I have done a bit of standup comedy and I do it between my sets and they (the clients) love it.” “My aim is to do my own talkshow and I think I can kick it out of the park,” said Chong, who hopes to get the opportunity someday.

Chong thinks the secret to his longevity is that he keeps trying new things. – COURTESY OF VINCE CHONG

Despite being in the business for a long time, Chong remains relevant, especially to younger audiences, by taking part in videos made by popular social media personalities such as JinnyBoy TV. “You have to follow the times. I am not going to do Justin Bieber stuff (no offence to his stuff, which is good) but I am not going to try anything to make me seem ‘young’.” He does have a healthy respect for social media, and he is mostly active on Instagram. He also agrees that social media offers a platform to talents who are otherwise ignored by the entertainment industry. Chong thinks it is good to help groom new up-and-coming talent. “The beauty of social media is that it makes you closer to everyone. You have people from all around the world collaborating with you.” He has received messages from strangers from other parts of the world who asked him to collaborate with them. “Right now I have a singing school (Dinner Voice Entertainment). I work with a lot of singers. Some are professionals, some are, like, from the ground up. “To me the most beautiful part about it is that I get to learn and teach myself in return when I groom and teach others.”

– COURTESY OF VINCE CHONG