MUSIC maestro Dennis Lau is bringing together an ensemble of multi-genre Malaysian artistes for The Chosen by Dennis Lau & Friends Concert.

Produced by Jennifer Thompson, and musically directed by Aubrey Suwito, the concert will be held at the Mega Star Arena @ Viva Mall on June 29.

Among the artistes performing are Aisyah Aziz, Jeryl Lee, Dewi Seriestha, Lee Elaine, Jimmy Sax, Dennis Yin, NAMA, and Fara Dolhadi.

The concert represents the start of Lau’s Give Back movement in collaboration with Teach For Malaysia (TFM), which includes a masterclass and mentorship programme for selected students through TFM.

Lau says: “I am where I am today because I had people who believed in me, who encouraged me and who provided me with opportunities.”

The multi-award-winning violinist feels that now it is time for him to give back to others, and this collaboration with TFM enables him to do just that.

TFM co-founder and managing director Dzameer Dzulkifli said that through partners like Lau, the organisation can provide opportunities and platforms for students to realise their full potential.

Lau and Fara (Dolhadi) have mentored four students of TFM teachers in vocal training over the past six months.

These four students will be performing Esok, a song specially composed by Lau, at the concert.

A portion of the ticket proceeds from The Chosen by Dennis Lau & Friends Concert will go to TFM to support its mission to end education inequity.

For more, visit the TicketCharge website.