TRAVEL back in time with Liver & Lung’s new historical musical, The Penang Riots: A New Musical that is set against the backdrop of Penang Hokkien high society and the George Town gang riots of 1867.

The story revolves around Lady Hwang (Cheryl Tan) whose wants anxiously for her husband to return from his sea voyage.

When Lord Hwang returns, he gifts her a personal slave, a dark-skinned Eunuch (Phraveen Arikiah) who can see predict future.

He tells Lady Hwang that her husband is now trading opium and is working with the Red Flags, the most notorious Hokkien secret society in Penang.

Tensions soon increase between the Red Flags and their rivals the Cantonese White Flags.

Starring Ola Bola’s Melissa Ong as Lady Hwang’s maid Opal, KLPAC’s Norm & Ahmed’s Phraveen Arikiah as the Eunuch and Singaporean-based award winning theatre and TV actress Cheryl Tan as Lady Hwang, The Penang Riots is effortlessly directed and written by Shafeeq Shajahan, alongside Ian Skatu in the role of musical director and composer.

This three-act musical, takes you on a journey into the past where you get to visit 19th Century George Town.

Together with original music inspired by Chinese opera and colours that reminds you of early technicolor cinema, The Penang Riots promises to be a memorable journey for the senses.

Audiences are invited to dress in their best traditional wear, enjoy the kueh and witness Malaysian history unfold before their eyes.

The Penang Riots: A New Musical will be held at GMBB Gallery, No 2, Jalan Robertson, 50150, Kuala Lumpur from June 27 -30 at 8pm.

For more information log on to www.liverandlung.com.