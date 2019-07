PREMIERING on Comedy Central this August are two brand new series, Lights Out with David Spade, and The Gong Show with Mike Myers.

Lights out with David Spade will premiere two back-to-back episodes on Aug 1 at 10.35 pm and at 11pm .

Subsequently, the show will air at 11pm .

Meanwhile, The Gong Show with Mike Myers debuts on Aug 22 at 9pm and airs Thursdays to Sunday.

Lights Out with David Spade, will feature Spade’s signature take on the pop culture news of the day.

The nightly series, which will be from Mondays to Fridays, will include a rotating group of Spade’s comedian and celebrity friends while also incorporating sketches and field segments.

The line-up for the premiere week includes: Neal Brennan, Whitney Cummings, Erik Griffin (Aug 1 at 10.35pm); Jen Kirkman, Theo Von, Amy Schumer and Nick Swardson (Aug 1 at 11pm); Steve Byrne, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Jefferies (Aug 2 at 11pm); and Dana Carvey, Al Madrigal and Sarah Tiana (Aug 5 at 11pm).

The Gong Show with Mike Myers highlights a variety of rather dubious yet exciting acts from pole dancing dinosaurs to flesh-eating zombies performing ballet.

A star-studded panel of judges with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Ken Jeong, and Jack Black will grace the show.

Comedy Central is available on UnifiTV channel 471 as well as on Astro Go.