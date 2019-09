SINCE making his debut in 2014, Malaysian artiste Uriah See has been making a name for himself not only in the local entertainment scene, but also across Asia.

This year, the 24-year-old from Johor was given the opportunity to show off his talent in classical music when he was selected as one of 36 contestants for China’s reality TV talent show Super Vocal Season 2.

See is the first and only Malaysian as well as non-Chinese national to be chosen for this talent contest for opera singers and musical performers in mainland China.

“Classical music is something I have always loved,“ he said in a recent email interview. “When I got to know that I was picked to join Super Vocal Season 2, I was overwhelmed.”

However, when he realised that the series’ shooting dates overlapped with his new album release, See was conflicted but knew such opportunities are hard to come by.

“Hence, I told myself I must seize this chance no matter what it takes,“ he said, and decided to push the album release date to after the reality show ends.

See, who is currently undergoing training and shooting for Super Vocal, has also made an appearance in China’s popular talk show Day Day Up.

Besides singing, See is also a composer. He is proud to have a hand in Victor Wong and Azora Chin’s new hit single Listen to Your Inner Voice, which is currently playing on major radio stations.

When he found out that his work will be performed by fellow Malaysians, he was very excited especially when Azora personally broke the news to him.

Apart from his music career, See has also been busy on the acting front.

He has just made his first leading role debut in the Singaporean television drama series, Fried Rice Paradise, that went on air recently.

An adaptation of Dick Lee’s iconic stage musical set in the 80s, the teaser video featuring See on the series production’s Facebook page had over 1.9 million views in just two months.

In it, See played the adopted son of a rich man who is asked to charm a woman to sell her shophouse. Naturally, he falls for her, complicating the matter.

“I felt very honoured being able to be part of this project and handpicked by Dick Lee himself,“ said the actor-singer.

See hopes to be an inspiration to everyone, especially young talents who aspire to turn their dreams into reality.