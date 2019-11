LIFE can be utterly unpredictable. One minute you can be on top of the world, and the next, you can be down in the dumps and crying your eyes out. Nobody understands this fact better than the model-actress Haneesya Hanee, whose full name is Sharifah Haneesya Sayed Sahalan.

Early this year, the 19-year-old was crowned the winner of the Dewi Remaja beauty pageant. Unfortunately, a day after being crowned, a video showing her partying at a night club went viral on social media.

The incident caused an uproar as some believed she had behaved improperly, and a few days later she was forced to return her crown.

However, she has refused to allow this incident to colour the rest of her career. The brave young woman doubled down and continued to work hard.

All her efforts paid off, when recently she won the award for best popular new artiste at Anugerah Bintang Popular BH.

To date, she has only acted in musical theatre and TV shows, but is keen to make her mark in feature films.

In this exclusive interview with theSun, Haneesya reveals her journey so far, and where she is heading next

Your started out as a child actor. Did you always want to be an entertainer?

“No. I have dyslexia (a learning disorder) and as a result, I was not getting good grades. My mother wanted me to excel in my studies. She heard that dyslexic kids are good in the arts. She observed that I was always glued to the television and loved watching entertainment shows featuring singing and dancing.

“So she took me for casting auditions. My first role was in a musical theatre production called Siti Di Alam Fantasi. I was only nine. I also appeared in another musical theatre production, Lat Kampung Boy Sebuah Muzikal.

“In school, I was involved in dancing, singing, gymnastics and cheerleading. I started my modelling career at age 15. Indirectly, all these artistic activities got me interested in my studies, and my grades improved tremendously.”

Describe your childhood.

“I had a rough childhood. My mother and my stepfather did not have a smooth relationship. There were fierce arguments between them.

“We were rich, then we became poor and homeless. I lived in a car for several months. I took baths in a petrol station.

“I was bullied in school. My school mates picked on me just because my skin was dark. Now, I always tell my fans never to body shame. It can break your spirit.

“I also suffer from scoliosis (a medical condition that affects your spine). I was in pain constantly. I couldn’t climb the stairs. There were days I could not even get up from the bed. Now, thank God, my scoliosis is under control.”

Some celebrities hide their flaws. Why do you showcase yours so openly?

“Why hide them? Flaws are the most beautiful thing a human can have. Flaws make you learn about your life. Flaws makes you stronger.

“Some people may accuse me of talking about my flaws because I want to gain sympathy from people, and gain more social media followers. [They think it is a] publicity stunt for me. That is not true.

“My only aim is to inspire other people out there. I just want to tell them [that even] with all my flaws I can be a model and actress, and if I can achieve my dream, so can they, with all their flaws.”

Where will we see you five years from now?

“I might want to base myself in Los Angeles, trying out modelling and acting. Even now I have received an offer from Los Angeles.

“But my mother wants me to be a little older before making the big move there. I love watching Marvel films and it will be a dream come true if I could be a superhero in a Marvel film.”

Who has been your pillar of strength?

“My mother. She is always there to wipe away my tears.

“My darkest moment was when the [Dewi Remaja] crown was taken away from me. I wanted to quit the entertainment scene. But my mother refused to let me quit.

“My mother is also my manager. We always argue a lot. But as her daughter, in the end, I always listen to her. Some people may not like working with their mother. But I always feel safe having my mother as my manager.”

What do you do in your free time?

“Read. When I was younger, I loved reading vampire stories and action thrillers like Hunger Games. Now, I love reading motivational books that inspire me to be a better person.

“I also love playing and making goofy videos with my two younger brothers (17-year-old Hezreek and 12-year-old Hadharee).”

I heard your brother Hezreek might follow in your footsteps and become a model, too.

“He does not want to be a model. But I [am encouraging him] to be one. He also suffers from dyslexia. I gained confidence from being a model. I want the same thing for him.”