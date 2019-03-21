Ryan Phillippe as modernised Frankenstein

SHOOTER and Cruel Intentions actor Ryan Phillippe has landed the lead role in a modernization of Mary Shelly’s classic Frankenstein.

When a San Francisco homicide detective is brought back to life, he and his wife try to track down the man who did it.

Ryan Phillippe of Crash, Cruel Intentions and ongoing action series Shooter is to play March Escher, the cop with a second chance at life, with Katrina Law of Arrow and Sacred Lies coming in as Mark’s pathologist wife Elizabeth.

It is she who identifies Dr. Victor Frankenstein as the man behind Mark’s illicit resurrection, a part to be played by Aaron Staton (Ken Cosgrove in Mad Men).

A pilot episode is being made by the Elementary pairing of writer Jason Tracey and executive producer Rob Doherty for US television network CBS. -AFP