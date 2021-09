A RELATIONSHIP breakup takes a heavy toll on emotions.

Singer-songwriter Daiyan Trisha expresses her feelings about her recent breakup in a beautifully written song, Penat.

“We are now facing challenging times. We are in the same ocean but in different boats. Everyone goes through different challenges (during lockdown). I was going through a phase where my emotions were not stable.”

The experience inspired her to write Penat.

Daiyan believes that everyone feels Penat, especially during the pandemic period.

She also chose the word “Penat” (tired) as it resonates with many others who are feeling fatigued going through difficult times in their lives.

Daiyan, who describes herself as an emotional person, added that the song is a gamut of feelings and moods.

The singer, actress and poet, who started her career in 2014, released the official music video for Penat on the Warner Music Malaysia YouTube channel. It was directed by music producer Jasmine Wong.

The song is available through all digital streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Joox, KKBox and Deezer.

“It is one of the hardest songs I have ever written. It took an hour but I had to stop many times because I was crying,“ said Daiyan.

She wrote the song about one-and-a-half months ago. She was inspired while watching television, and felt the need to go to the piano.

Daiyan worked together with music producer, arranger and sound engineer Kuizz to record the song.

“I wrote this song to get over the breakup. It’s a coping mechanism for me,” said Daiyan, adding that she feels much better now.

She hopes the ballad will help those who are going through a similar situation.