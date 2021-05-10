Sounds of freedom

FOR a band that has been around since 2015, Golden Mammoth has not received their due recognition, at least not beyond the indie grapevine. However, thriving in the musical underground, the band has built a cult following. Formed by singer-songwriter Syabil Alyahya, Golden Mammoth spent its early years as a one-man band, experimenting with the direction and sound that would be formative to what the band has inevitably become. “Golden Mammoth dabbles with a lot of genres, but our main focus is to play rock music,’’ said the multi-instrumentalist. “We often try to fuse it with jazz, funk, grooves and some pop melody. It’s hard to say, but mainly it’s psychedelic rock.” The former architecture student, who currently runs an F&B business, is used to juggling different things and admits that he does not like sticking to one genre. “I think having that freedom makes it easier to approach our songwriting.”

Golden Mammoth was initially a one-man band led by Syabil. - PICTURE BY TRANSHALLOW

Come together After the band’s debut EP Malavita, Syabil looked towards live performances and tightening up what he saw as “shortcomings”. Although he could carry the act on his own, he “recruited band members to back me up to play live”. “I can’t carry all the songs alone,” he said. “The first member I decided to invite permanently was the drummer, because I realised that my drumming was not that good. In every record, the drummer has to be consistent and very tight. “I met Que, and decided to invite him to play drums for me.” Over the years, Golden Mammoth’s line-up (except Syabil and Que) has changed several times. Currently, the others are bassist Hadeef, rhythm guitarist Hao and keyboardist Ojay. Although members were initially brought on as session musicians, some became mainstays of Golden Mammoth, eventually contributing to the songwriting. “As time went on, I wanted them to collaborate with me. In the latest release, all of us wrote it together.”

The band’s tour plans were cut down by COVID-19. - PICTURE BY HARIZ ARIFIN