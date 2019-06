MARVEL studios president, Kevin Feige explains in a YouTube clip that Spider-Man: Far From Home is the conclusion to the Infinity saga and what started with Iron Man finally comes to fruition in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

So if you have already watched Avengers: Endgame, just know you haven’t watched the entire Saga yet.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will swing into local cinemas on July 3 with sneak previews on July 2.