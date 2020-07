HE is really itching to get back on stage. As one of the busiest comedians on the scene, Keren Bala Devan has not only been performing at several life shows but also organised several One Mic Stand events in which amateur and professional comedians get a chance to go on stage and give an impromptu show.

So how does a busy person cope when they have to stay home during a pandemic?

“Personally for me, it has been great. I am generally quite an introvert, also. What I have been telling people is that it has made me happy that there is a federal mandate to stay home. It has been great, just staying at home and growing sideways.

“Professionally it has been hard, because we all depend on live shows. Since we can’t do shows in front of an audience, we have just been doing whatever we can online.”

That sentiment is understandable considering that when it comes to the jokes he writes, Keren needs to “go out and experience life”.

“It has affected me a little bit. Initially, I was writing about the virus, and about staying at home and stuff. I don’t want to do things like that.

“Writing has been a bit slow. I always tell other comedians to go out and experience the world. Only then can you come up with proper jokes.”

However, he believes that this current situation has forced people to be more creative when it comes to creating content.

“Let’s take this chance to do something different. We can’t do stand up, so let’s do something different as long as it is funny.”

Keren and his friends were among the first to put content up online during the MCO, livestreaming under the name The Daily Mamak Qurantine Session, with 56 episodes in all.

“We stopped because we wanted to come up with something else, it was more an experiment than anything else. It was funny and it taught us how to do this type of stuff online.”

Since they have learnt how to produce online content, Keren and his peers now want to come up with content he describes as “more professional.”