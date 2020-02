KOREAN heartthrob Ahn Hyo Seop makes another comeback after the drama Abyss, which aired last year. The 24-year-old actor stars in the Korean drama, Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim 2, alongside actors Han Suk Kyu and Lee Sung Kyung.

The drama depicts the lives of doctors in the medical field, with a splash of romance.

Doctor Kim Sa Bu (Han) works at Doldam, a hospital with a run-down exterior and interior. He decides to recruit two doctors with different personalities and a tangled past between them.

Woo Jin (Ahn) and Eun Jae (Lee) reunite as doctors working under the guidance of Doctor Kim. Both Woo Jin and Eun Jae have to face their own demons while restoring their career as reputable doctors at Doldam Hospital.

Without realising that there was always a chemistry between them, Woo Jin and Eun Jae begin to develop feelings for each other.

As for the rest of the story, you can watch the drama for yourself, which airs every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8.10pm on OneHD.

Ahn Hyo Seop shares his experiences of working on the drama Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim 2 in a recent interview with One HD.

This is your first time playing the role of a doctor. What challenges did you face?

“Everything is new to me. But there was a challenge that I encountered long before the difficulty that came from medical terminologies and surgery scenes.

“It felt strange to see myself with the doctor’s jacket on, treating a patient, regardless of how hard I had prepared for the first shoot. To overcome that unfamiliarity and empathise with the character was the first step of being a doctor in (Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim 2).”

Did you go through special lessons or visit hospitals to learn about surgery procedures?

“Before shooting began, I had already built up my physical strength. As Woo Jin has lived a tough life both mentally and physically, I thought that it would be not easy to interpret his character within the drama.

“Medical terms, and the usage of surgical instruments are what I’ve kept on studying. I had studied them before filming, but still am learning them from the set. I try to understand the terms, as well as be immersed in the scenes.”

The first season of Romantic Doctor Kim was very well-received. Do you feel much pressure about the ratings for Season 2?

“It is true that I had a lot of pressure, and thought there would be a comparison between the two.

“Rather than comparing them in terms of ratings or anything, however, I was eager to give back the impression that I got from the previous season to the viewers.”

What was one of your most memorable experiences while filming this drama?

“As we are currently still shooting the drama, I remember every single moment from each episode.

“I will miss the warm atmosphere created by our staff in Doldam hospital, as well as Kim Sa Bu’s warm heart, and the busy work environment.”

What is one lesson you would like to share with young actors your age?

“I learnt many things from [being on the film set]. From the senior actors, I learn from their experience, skill, and generosity.

“From the actors my age, I learn ideas and receive energy. Sometimes, it goes the other way.

“I believe that there will be a ‘new me’ if I can feel the joy of the film set and try to be better every day, along with the result.”