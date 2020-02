BROUGHT to you exclusively by BME International, the first-ever Borneo Music Festival Live 2020 is set to take over the Sarawak Cultural Village on April 10 and 11.

The first-of-its-kind outdoor music festival will bring together renowned artistes from all around the world, uniting different music genres in one place.

Festivalgoers can look forward to a range of acts including Alan Walker from the UK, DJ Soda from South Korea, DJ Alexis Grace from Malaysia,

Nicole Chen from Singapore, DJ X Factor from the Philippines, DJ Venom C and Moski Love from Indonesia, LFDY (Live Fast Die Young) from Taiwan, and Alex X from China.

There will also be performances by Malaysian singers such as Rynn Lim, ThomasJack and Priscilla Abby, as well as Sarawak’s very own At Adau, Tuku Kamek, DJ Chaca Feroza, DJ Myvax and DJ Ice-cream.

English-born Norwegian artiste Walker, who is best known for his hit Faded, will make his Malaysian debut in Sarawak. He has received diamond certification in Germany and multi-platinum certifications in over 10 countries including the US and UK for Faded, which has about 2.6 billion views on YouTube, and over 37.87 million subscribers on his channel.

DJ Soda, crowned as Korea’s hottest DJ, is no stranger to the international club scene. This dance music phenomenon is sure to take the crowd on a high with her energetic remixes of popular hits.

Positioned as an international music festival, the Borneo Music Festival Live 2020 aims to bring together artistes from different parts of the world, adding more colours to a vibrant local music scene.

Besides having large-scale music performances, the Sarawak Cultural Village is also hosting an all-day long bazaar where visitors will find artisanal handicrafts, clothing, delicacies, and a variety of goods.

For more information, visit @bmfl2020 on Facebook and Instagram.