WHEN we contacted Soo Wincci to arrange for an interview, it turned out that the timing was just right.

Currently based in Spain, she was about to return there and we managed to sit down with her just before her flight.

Soo had recently completed a Berklee post-master’s degree fellowship programme at its Valencia campus. However, she still travels home frequently due to family and work commitments.

This might come as a relief to fans who wondered why she left Malaysia suddenly a few years ago. After all, she had built a reputation as a hardworking go-getter, making a name for herself as a singer, actress, composer, celebrity chef, model, beauty queen (Miss Malaysia World 2008), author (Inwinccible X) and talent management company owner (Beyond Artists).

Soo had also shown that she was more than just good looks when she earned a PhD in 2016. So when she left suddenly, people were naturally curious.

“I was accepted by Berklee which had moved all their masters students to Spain. The trend for music is now in Europe where the cost is lower and the Latin market is growing,” she explained.

“I could not leave Spain for two years. The first year, I was competing to get a fellowship. I got the fellowship in the second year but I still could not come back because I needed to serve my school, do my project and to work there as well.

“When I left for Spain, I did not know I could not come back. The school was strict, and I needed to hit certain grades in order to pass each semester.”

Because of this, Soo had to decide between furthering her studies and continuing her career. “I left, so I could not shoot any drama back home. I was supposed to star in two dramas and a lot of shows,” she said.

She knew that if she had taken on these, she would have had to postpone her studies. She also had to stop taking on projects at her talent management company for the two years she would be in Spain.

But Soo has no regrets. She said: “For one thing, I needed a change. Secondly, it had always been my dream to go overseas. Thirdly, I wanted to challenge my abilities.”

She admitted that she was the kind of person who needed to be independent.

Studying in Spain also opened her eyes to new things and production technologies. “You need to think beyond talent. I wanted to move up another level.”

Now that her studies are completed, she intends to revive her music career, focusing on China and Taiwan where her label is based.

“Now that I have learnt (about) production, I can send material digitally (to be produced). I can save on costs. Things are still doable, but in an innovative way. Artistes are still valuable but you have to be an all-rounder,” she said.

The conversation drifted back to her beauty pageants days. Soo said: “This year, I noticed that all the major pageant winners were black. We need more (diversity) represented up there.”

She is also all for giving scholarships to pageant winners, something currently practised only by a few developed countries.

So what else is left for her to achieve?

“The Grammys,” she said. “Maybe the Latin Grammys.

“I have started Spanish lessons. Step by step, I will be recording in Spanish.”

Soo, who already speaks English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, Cantonese and Hokkien, added: “I have been living in Spain for three years now. My conversational Spanish is okay but it takes time to be fluent.”

Next year, Soo plans to give motivational talks, launch her biography, which will be published in Bahasa Malaysia, and get a second PhD.

All this may seem overwhelming to an ordinary person, but Soo said she has always been driven, even as a young girl. Asked what her parents think of her successes, she laughed and said: “I think they are quite confused.”

She is also open to being a role model for youths. “I would love to be a role model for young people and to make it a trend (for people) to pursue lifelong learning.”