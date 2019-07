Local pop star Yuna drops a new music video for Pink Youth featuring English rapper Little Simz for the track off her upcoming album Rouge, due to drop July 12.

Conceptualised by Yuna and Adam Sinclair, the animated video shows the former saving the world from forces trying to capture all colour and hope from the world.

According to Yuna, she wanted to “celebrate being a girl,” when she was writing Pink Youth.

The singer said: “When I was younger, I remember a lot of people didn’t believe in me just because I was a girl trying to do something amazing ... this song is for all the girls out there who never got the encouragement and support they deserve.”

Written, directed, and edited by Esteban Valdez, with executive producers Carl Jones and Brian Ash (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite), watch Pink Youth here: